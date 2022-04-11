BMC, BSE unveil financial literacy program for municipal school students
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched ‘Financial Literacy Mission’ which aims to educate children of classes 8 and 9 in municipal schools across Mumbai. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the BMC’s education department and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the same.
A syllabus has been formulated to increase financial literacy and students will be taught personal finance topics like making money, optimal management of money by saving, investing and understanding ways of maximising returns on investment.
Children will also be taught to understand capital markets to dispel myths surrounding such investments -- like it is a gamble -- that prevent people from making smart investments.
A booklet on financial literacy was also published at the hands of the chief guest -- Mumbai suburbs guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray.
Speaking about various initiatives started in Mumbai public schools, the latest being astronomy labs, alongside science labs and computer labs, Thackeray said, “The very important aspects such as employment, entrepreneurship, fiscal empowerment of youth, and methods of saving money, and methods of maximising returns on investments will also be taught though the financial literacy mission. The importance of financial education or knowledge is at par with education.”
Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, “A new beginning for India’s younger generation and a personal dream come true. The @mybmc and @BSEIndia have come together, designed a Financial Literacy course and starting off for students of 8th & 9th standard from June 2022.”
“For every young Indian, especially in schools, financial literacy will help us secure a better future for our nation and every citizen, alike. We are proud that 2 great institutions, situated in our Mumbai, @mybmc and @BSEIndia are collaborating together on Nation Building,” he added.
Abhishek Kumar Chauhan, managing director of BSE said, “It is essential we teach our kids important aspects of life, such as methods of making money, saving money, investing money, maximising returns on investment, and effective use of the money earned. The importance of savings needs to be taught as well. There is misinformation in this digital age regarding personal finance, and tools to identify and navigate through this information need to be imparted to children.”
Speaking at the launch, Thackeray said efforts will be made to attract tourists to the Bombay Stock Exchange, albeit keeping in mind security checks and procedures.
Thackeray also announced that the program will be implemented in other schools across the state, and efforts will be made to bring financial literacy and stability among farmers in the state as well, as an expansion of the program.
-
Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14. Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
-
Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses
Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses. In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses. Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard.
-
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
-
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
-
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics