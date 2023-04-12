BMC completes construction of FOB over accident-prone P D’Mello Road

Mumbai: To facilitate railway commuters crossing the accident-prone P D’Mello Road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed a foot-over bridge (FOB) opposite Dockyard Road station, Mazgaon. The construction cost of the FOB – which will be open to the public on April 14 – was ₹4 crore.

The civic official added that this will provide a major relief to railway commuters who would earlier get down at Dockyard Road station and cross the road. “Now, since the FOB is at the same elevated level as the Dockyard station, commuters can directly take the FOB and come to Mazgaon Dock. It connects the station to Mazgaon Dock,” he said. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The process to construct the FOB first took shape in 2019. However, it faced several challenges due to the presence of utilities and a cable network on P D’Mello road, where an appointed contractor abandoned the project due to a lack of space to lay the foundation and the complex nature of the project.

“Later, BMC appointed another contractor in 2021 named Pushpak Rail (P) Ltd and finished the work in 1.5 years. We resolved all the obstacles. We took micro piles and did the work in minimum space,” said an official from the BMC’s bridges department.

The width of the FOB is 4 metres, with a 30mm flame finish granite and stainless steel railing.

“The P D’Mello Road is a busy junction with heavy traffic in front of Rosary high school at Mazgaon. This spot was prone to accidents while crossing the road. There was a demand from Mazgaon Dock residents and students for a FOB,” said the civic official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The civic official added that this will provide a major relief to railway commuters who would earlier get down at Dockyard Road station and cross the road. “Now, since the FOB is at the same elevated level as the Dockyard station, commuters can directly take the FOB and come to Mazgaon Dock. It connects the station to Mazgaon Dock,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON