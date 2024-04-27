BMC engineers to undergo training at IIT-B for road concretisation

Mumbai: Around 300 civic road engineers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to undergo training at the Indian Insitute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) to ensure the highest quality of work for cement concretisation of roads. HT Image

The administration is organising workshops with IIT-B to equip engineers with the latest techniques and address their queries. The inaugural workshop will be held at the institute’s Powai campus on Saturday, with 150 BMC engineers who will be given technical and scientific training in cement concrete road construction. The second workshop will be held on May 4.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The workshop by Professor Dr KV Krishna Rao, an expert in civil engineering from IIT-B, will encompass the use of the latest technology in road construction, do’s and don’ts, and clear the doubts of experienced engineers working in the field.

Meanwhile, for the fourth time in the last week, the BMC failed to get a response to a tender invited for the concretisation of roads in the island city. The contract worth ₹1,600 crore, earlier awarded to Roadway Solutions India Infrastructure Ltd (RSIIL), was cancelled over delays. The BMC undertook the concretisation of 397km of roads in phase one last year. A record-breaking civic contract valued at ₹6,080 crore was granted to five firms.

Unfortunately, the concretisation contract for 65km of roads in south Mumbai was terminated in November 2023 due to the contractor’s failure to initiate work promptly. Despite issuing a new tender for the roads in December last year, no bidder has stepped forward to undertake the project. Further delays are anticipated due to upcoming elections and the impending monsoon season.