 BMC engineers to undergo training at IIT-B for road concretisation
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
BMC engineers to undergo training at IIT-B for road concretisation

ByLinah Baliga
Apr 27, 2024 06:32 AM IST

300 BMC road engineers to undergo training at IIT-B for better quality road work. BMC organizes workshops with IIT-B to equip engineers with latest techniques.

Mumbai: Around 300 civic road engineers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to undergo training at the Indian Insitute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) to ensure the highest quality of work for cement concretisation of roads.

The administration is organising workshops with IIT-B to equip engineers with the latest techniques and address their queries. The inaugural workshop will be held at the institute’s Powai campus on Saturday, with 150 BMC engineers who will be given technical and scientific training in cement concrete road construction. The second workshop will be held on May 4.

The workshop by Professor Dr KV Krishna Rao, an expert in civil engineering from IIT-B, will encompass the use of the latest technology in road construction, do’s and don’ts, and clear the doubts of experienced engineers working in the field.

Meanwhile, for the fourth time in the last week, the BMC failed to get a response to a tender invited for the concretisation of roads in the island city. The contract worth 1,600 crore, earlier awarded to Roadway Solutions India Infrastructure Ltd (RSIIL), was cancelled over delays. The BMC undertook the concretisation of 397km of roads in phase one last year. A record-breaking civic contract valued at 6,080 crore was granted to five firms.

Unfortunately, the concretisation contract for 65km of roads in south Mumbai was terminated in November 2023 due to the contractor’s failure to initiate work promptly. Despite issuing a new tender for the roads in December last year, no bidder has stepped forward to undertake the project. Further delays are anticipated due to upcoming elections and the impending monsoon season.

Mumbai
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
