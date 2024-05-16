BMC finds 99 oversized billboards on western, central railway land

Mumbai: After the 120x120 feet hoarding set up near a petrol pump in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar, collapsed unable to withstand a brief spell of dust storm on Monday, causing 14 deaths and injuring 75 others, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set about scrutinising illegal billboards (those defying the permissible size of 40x40 feet) in the city. It has now become known that 99 of the 179 billboards on central (CR) and western railway (WR) land are oversized, which prompted the civic body to dash off notices to the railways to remove all – many in Bandra, Dadar and prominent parts of the western suburbs – urgently. Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar(PTI)

BMC has also invoked the Disaster Management Act 2005 to compel the railways to act. The hoarding in Ghatkopar was erected on government land, which was allocated to the government railway police (GRP).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ashwini Joshi, additional municipal commissioner (AMC) told HT that hoardings ranging between 80x30 feet to 100x20 feet, are situated on CR and WR land. Directives have been issued to conduct structural audits of those that are within the permissible limits as well, within seven days. “Notices have been sent to both divisional railway managers,” said Joshi.

On Tuesday, an unauthorised hoarding measuring 15 feet x 10 feet erected on MM Mithaiwala’s shop was torn down. The operation was carried out with the help of one inspector and four workers through the through the license department of the BMC.

BMC uncovered three additional unauthorised billboards in the Chheda Nagar area – the site of Monday’s tragedy. Efforts have been on to remove them since Tuesday, employing a comprehensive strategy involving wind speed analysis, traffic management and available manpower; and most crucially, without disrupting the ongoing work at the accident site. Efforts are underway to dismantle the iron skeletons of the billboards before taking them down. The plan is to remove two billboards by Wednesday night, and a third will follow on Thursday.