MUMBAI: As a measure to tackle floods in the upcoming monsoon season, there will be 417 dewatering pumps deployed across Mumbai. The BMC has also identified 386 flood-prone spots in the city. Backup systems, including vehicle-mounted diesel generators and mobile pumping units, are to be kept ready to minimize response time in emergencies. BMC gears up for monsoon: 417 dewatering pumps to be installed and 386 flood prone spots identified

The 417 dewatering pumps deployed across the city are slightly lesser than the 482 pumps deployed last year. The reduction in pumps is due to the expansion and improvement of the stormwater drain network, claims the civic body.

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects) emphasized that all pumping systems must be fully functional throughout the monsoon. Bangar has urged engineers to use their experience and innovation to mitigate waterlogging. He issued a stern warning that any irregularities in desilting or transportation processes would result in strict accountability—not just for contractors, but for officials as well.

As part of his review, Bangar inspected several key drainage points across the western suburbs, including Vakola River (Kanakia Bridge), SNDT Nalla (Gazdharbund Pumping Station), Oshiwara River (Malad), Piramal Nalla (Goregaon West), and Ramchandra Nalla (Malad West).

During the inspection at Vakola River, which feeds into the Mithi River downstream, Bangar noted that 11 floodgates have been installed.

Learning from last year’s diesel generator pump failure in the Golibar area, Bangar had instructed the creation of a backup system—a vehicle-mounted generator set for 12 nearby pumping stations, along with mobile pumps to reduce response time in case of floods

.

In low-lying areas near Hotel Grand Hyatt and Khar subway, the BMC plans to construct box drains to improve water discharge. Instructions have been issued to secure NOCs from the traffic department and complete the work before the rains begin. Bangar noted the success of pumping systems installed last year in reducing waterlogging at Khar subway and emphasized the need to replicate that efficiency citywide.

Similarly, at Panbai International School in Santacruz East,another known waterlogging hotspot, an enhanced pumping infrastructure is to be deployed. At SNDT nallah and Gazdharbund pumping station, Bangar praised the installation of iron mesh around drains, which has reduced household waste entry by 90%. He recommended expanding this measure to other densely populated areas and ordered immediate removal of debris and construction waste along drains.

In the past year, the number of waterlogging spots in certain areas has decreased due to drainage improvements.

The BMC aims to eliminate the remaining 11 identified spots by further expanding the stormwater network. In Goregaon west’s Oberoi Junction, where open-cut pipelines are not feasible, Bangar proposed the use of “box pushing” technology to lay pipelines without disrupting traffic. In Malad’s Ramchandra nalla, he suggested exploring the possibility of constructing a water storage tank within railway premises to handle runoff.