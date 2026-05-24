MUMBAI: After seven years of delay, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tightened the screws on the contractor handling the Mrinaltai Gore flyover project in Goregaon, imposing a penalty of ₹1 lakh per day for missing the revised completion deadline. Civic officials said the fine has been in effect since May 12 and the flyover is now expected to be completed by May 31.

BMC hikes penalty on delayed Mrinaltai Gore flyover contractor to ₹1 lakh a day

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Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said a series of finishing works are still pending on the flyover connecting Relief Road in Jogeshwari to the Western Express Highway (WEH). These include signal installation, electricity pole-related work, storm water drainage looping and painting. Load test reports for the bridge are also awaited.

The bridge’s deadline had earlier been extended till April 30 due to factors such as shortage of LPG that affected mastic mixer works. After the contractor failed to meet the revised timeline, the BMC initially imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 per day from May 1. The amount was later increased to ₹1 lakh per day from May 12 onwards.

Residents’ groups said the flyover will significantly ease travel for commuters from Lokhandwala and Oshiwara. “This is the only flyover that has two arms connecting to both sides of the WEH and will help save 15 minutes for residents of Andheri’s Lokhandwala travelling to the North or South end of the city,” said Dhaval Shah from the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association.

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{{^usCountry}} The project, being executed by MEPL-Gyan JV, has seen costs rise from ₹209.64 crore to ₹247.97 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project, being executed by MEPL-Gyan JV, has seen costs rise from ₹209.64 crore to ₹247.97 crore. {{/usCountry}}