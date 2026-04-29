BMC identifies 174 dangerous bldgs, 249 landslide spots, 403 flooding spots in city

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 174 dangerous and dilapidated buildings, 249 landslide-prone areas, and 496 flooding spots, of which 403 have already been addressed, as part of its pre-monsoon preparedness.

Mumbai, India - May 18, 2023: State of Maharashtra Hon. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal inspecting the desilting works of Mithi River at BKC in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide shared these details during her first pre-monsoon media briefing on Tuesday.

Bhide said that 174 buildings are in the ‘C1 dangerous category’and 72 of these buildings have already been vacated. “Some are vacated but not demolished. Seventy-one buildings have a stay order, and we will move court. We are also sensitising people who are reluctant to vacate or give an undertaking.”

A detailed review identified 249 landslide-prone locations across the city, classifying them into sensitive and ultra-sensitive zones. “Construction of retaining walls is underway at 96 sites. Assistant commissioners and MHADA have been directed to reinspect all existing protective walls to check if any have exceeded their structural lifespan or suffer from reduced effectiveness due to blocked drainage outlets,” the commissioner said.

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding flooding, Bhide said that 496 flooding spots were identified, and 403 of them were addressed. “At the remaining 93 spots, water may accumulate if rainfall is very heavy. Pumping arrangements have been made at locations where natural drainage may not be sufficient.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding flooding, Bhide said that 496 flooding spots were identified, and 403 of them were addressed. “At the remaining 93 spots, water may accumulate if rainfall is very heavy. Pumping arrangements have been made at locations where natural drainage may not be sufficient.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} To tackle waterlogging, 547 dewatering pumps will be installed and made operational from May 5. In a new initiative this year, all pumps will be fitted with IoT-based devices. “These can be monitored via smartphones, and a central control room at headquarters will track their performance. This system will allow real-time monitoring of pump uptime and help identify pumps that are not functioning,” Bhide explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To tackle waterlogging, 547 dewatering pumps will be installed and made operational from May 5. In a new initiative this year, all pumps will be fitted with IoT-based devices. “These can be monitored via smartphones, and a central control room at headquarters will track their performance. This system will allow real-time monitoring of pump uptime and help identify pumps that are not functioning,” Bhide explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Regarding desilting, she said that as of April 28, progress in the city and western suburbs stands at around 45%, while the eastern suburbs lag at 26%. Overall, major nallah cleaning has reached 38.97%, with efforts set to be intensified in the eastern suburbs. As for the Mithi river, about 27% work has been completed so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding desilting, she said that as of April 28, progress in the city and western suburbs stands at around 45%, while the eastern suburbs lag at 26%. Overall, major nallah cleaning has reached 38.97%, with efforts set to be intensified in the eastern suburbs. As for the Mithi river, about 27% work has been completed so far. {{/usCountry}}

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In the case of minor nallahs, the average completion is 45.64%. Work remains slower in certain areas, particularly in M East ward (Govandi) and S ward (Bhandup), where the BMC is expected to step up efforts.

Bhide also said that 59,720 trees were identified for trimming, and the preparedness of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade lifeguards has been reviewed.

Regarding road infrastructure, she said that potholes are being addressed through an extensive cement concrete road programme. Of Mumbai’s 2,050 km road network, about 1,745 km has already been concretised, with more stretches set to be completed before the monsoon, while unfinished sections will be made motorable. This initiative significantly reduced pothole-related expenditure from ₹230 crore in 2023 to ₹164 crore in 2024, and from ₹97 crore in 2025 to ₹45 crore in 2026. A ‘pothole fix-it’ app is also being launched for quicker resolution.

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“Based on past experience where pre-monsoon showers and heatwaves occurred earlier than expected, we are ensuring preparedness in advance,” Bhide said.

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