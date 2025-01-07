BMC issues 856 show-cause and 462 stop-work notices to improve AQI

MUMBAI: In order to keep its promise of improving the air quality levels in smog-covered Mumbai, the BMC has issued 856 show-cause notices to various construction sites and infrastructure projects for non-adherence to air pollution guidelines. It has also issued 462 stop-work notices to construction sites and infrastructure projects that failed to comply with the show cause notices. Seventy-one show-cause notices, meanwhile, have been revoked. A view of the city skyline, at Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Monday.(Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The show-cause notices issued on Monday include the BMC’s own civic projects. “We have issued these notices to road contractors through our road engineers,” said a senior official from K East ward. “We realised that we were issuing notices only to private developers but our own infrastructure works like the cement-concreting of roads are also contributing to air pollution. We also need to follow the rules the other agencies are following. We have issued a 24-hour notice on Monday, failure to comply with which stop-work notices will be issued and work will be stopped completely.”

The BMC’s show-cause notice to road contractors states, “It is observed that these projects create adverse effects on the environment in the form of dust, noise and vibration etc. During site visit on January 4, it is observed that you have not complied the guidelines issued by Municipal Commissioner. Hence you are hereby directed to comply the same within 24 hours from receipt of this letter failing which ‘Stop Work’ notice will be issued to your site and the said work will be stopped.” (sic)

The assistant engineers from the road department have been directed to look into the matter and penalise contractors for violation of orders/guidelines issued by the municipal commissioner. They have to submit a compliance report to the ward within 48 hours, the notice stated.

Rajesh Tamhane, deputy municipal commissioner (environment) told HT, “We have issued notices to three categories—municipal projects, other projects and construction sites.”

Last week, the BMC stopped work on all construction sites in Borivali East and Byculla, Mumbai Central and Mazagaon as their AQI levels were above 200. The ban on Borivali and Byculla was officially lifted at 6 pm on Monday, said Tamhane.

Besides construction sites, the BMC’s K East ward in Andheri East issued 10 show-cause notices to road contractors such as NCC Ltd, AIC Infra (P) Ltd and R G Shah Infratech (P) Ltd on Monday for violation of air pollution mitigation guidelines.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday recorded a considerable dip in the overall AQI of 132 as compared to 162 recorded on Sunday, both in the moderate category, as per the 4 pm bulletin published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Of the 24 stations that recorded a 24-hour average, 19 stations were in the moderate category and three were satisfactory.

While Borivali East recorded an AQI of 128, Byculla’s AQI was 112. Shivaji Nagar (Govandi) and Ghatkopar recorded a poor AQI of 234 and 201 respectively, with ozone (O3) and PM 2.5 being the prominent pollutants.

AQI readings between 0 and 50 are classified as good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and above 400 severe.