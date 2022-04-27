BMC notifies 337 residential buildings as ‘unfit for habitation’
Mumbai Ahead of monsoon this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has categorised 337 residential buildings in Mumbai as dangerous.
Every year just ahead of monsoon, the civic body releases a list of dilapidated buildings, out of which the buildings that are unfit for habitation are categorised as C-1 structures and this year, a total of 337 buildings have been identified.
A building is identified as dilapidated or unfit for habitation if several beams or pillars of the building are bent, the ground floor or foundation stones are worn out, there have been incidents of concrete slabs collapsing down from the roofs and if portions of the buildings crumble due to heavy movement.
“All these buildings that have been identified as dangerous structures by the BMC are private residential buildings. The BMC sends notices to the owners of buildings, that are older than 70 years, every year to carry out structural audits. Based on these reports, we decide if a building is fit for habitation or does it need to be evacuated entirely,” said an official requesting anonymity.
Civic officials said that out of these buildings, 163 are in the western suburbs, 104 are in the eastern suburbs, wherein 70 buildings are in the island city. As many of 49 such buildings are in T ward (Mulund), which is the highest, followed by 40 buildings in K/West (Andheri west) and 28 buildings in K/East (Andheri East).
The officials said that once the BMC categorises a building as dangerous or dilapidated, the civic body asks the residents to redevelop it or demolish it entirely.
“There is a process of demolishing or redeveloping these buildings. If the owners want us to carry out the repairs, then we do so by using our manpower and equipment. After the repair works are completed, the residents will have to pay the redevelopment charges to the BMC, while acquiring the Occupation Certificates, post redevelopment,” said the official.
The civic officials also maintained that it is the responsibility of these private owners to arrange alternate rehabilitation for the occupants of these buildings.
“The Mumbai civic body doesn’t have the provisions of giving the occupants alternate accommodation as they are private properties. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which is the owner of several cessed residential buildings in Mumbai, provides alternate accommodation when they go under renovation every year,” said the official.
Box :-
Total number of dangerous buildings identified :- 337
Wards with highest number of dilapidated buildings :-
T ward (Mulund) :- 49
K/West (Andheri west, Juhu, Versova)
K/East (Andheri East, Jogeshwari)
Wards with lowest number of dilapidated buildings:-
C Ward (Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Mumbadevi) :- 1
D ward (Malabar Hills, Kemp’s Corner, Girgaon) :- 4
A ward (Cuffe Parade, Churchgate) :- 4

