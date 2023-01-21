BMC proposes elevated road from freeway to Grant Road

Mumbai: In a move that is expected to reduce travel time between northern areas of South Mumbai and Eastern Freeway from 30-50 minutes to five to seven minutes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finalising an elevated road from the freeway to Grant Road.

With the dispersal arm of the Mumbai Trans Harbour link (MTHL) also merging with the freeway at Sewri, areas such as Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Tardeo will get quick access to this link and thus, to the Navi Mumbai Airport.

The BMC plan follows the decision by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s to build a tunnel connecting the freeway and Marine Drive.

Additional municipal commissioner, BMC, P Velarasu said, “This new bridge is important to connect the northern area of South Mumbai for quick disbursal to Grant Road, Malabar Hill and Tardeo.

“While MMRDA is planning a tunnel from freeway, our elevated road is useful for other south Mumbai residents. I have cleared this on technical and financial aspects. This will now go to municipal commissioner for final approval,” he said.

Once the plan is approved by the commissioner I S Chahal, a tender will be issued by BMC in 10 days, said officials.

The freeway, which connects Mankhurd with Orange gate of Mumbai port and has two arms at Deonar and Bhakti Park, was constructed in 2014. It has improved connectivity of South Mumbai with eastern suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan Dombivli and other areas.

Now, with the MTHL merging with freeway — connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust region — traffic on the freeway is going to increase. The elevated road is expected to decongest this traffic and reduce the travel time from 30 to 50 minutes to only six to seven minutes (distance of 5.5kms).

The project will cater to areas such as Grant Road, Nana Chowk, Napeansea Road, Pedder Road, Altamount road, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Tardeo, Bombay Central in addition to other areas en route.

The elevated road starts from Eastern Freeway (Orange gate) and passes through J Rathod road - Hancock Bridge — Ramchandra Bhatt Marg (Over J J Flyover) - Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and ends at Frere Bridge East. The other arm will also pass via Patthe Bapurao Marg till Diana Talkies Marg (in Grant Road).

The alignment traverses congested area on stilts and runs along the existing road. It will pass above the road with centrally erected single column piles.

Since columns are centrally located with pile foundation, the existing utility services such as watermains, BEST power supply cables, sewer lines, underground storm water drain will require diversion to clear land for foundation work.

The elevated bridge work is proposed in RCC work except obligatory span where steel girders are proposed, the note made by BMC says.

Based on traffic studies, the road would be two or three lanes and a daily traffic of 23,296 cars is expected. The estimated cost of the project is ₹743 crore. The elevated road will also have entry and exit ramps at Dongri.