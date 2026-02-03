MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has turned to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking to ease the travel of students from Mahim who were relocated to two schools in Sion in July 2025, as the old school was in a dilapidated state and was declared unsafe. The new school is over three kilometers away from their homes in Mahim. BMC seeks BEST support for students travelling long distances.

The principal of the New Sion Municipal School, at Jain Society, wrote to BEST for its support in December, which was followed up by BMC’s education department that corresponded with the transport body in the same month. Students, however, are yet to get any benefit from BEST.

Around 141 students from Mahim Shahunagar have been commuting long distances either by foot or using private transport. Their parents said that no free BEST service has been provided so far, even though students have been attending their new school since the last six months.

In his letter to BEST, the school’s principal requested for a bus service from Dharavi to the school, making at least two trips a day. The letter highlighted that 101 students from the Hindi medium and 40 from the Marathi medium are currently studying at the New Sion Municipal School, for which regular transport is urgently required.

Sujata Khare, BMC’s education officer, said: “The education department has repeatedly requested BEST to provide bus services and is following up on the matter. We have received no official response from BEST despite us trying to reach out to their officers.”

Sources in the education department said the proposed route falls under the Dharavi and Bandra depots, and that officials from both depots are planning a joint inspection of the route, after which a decision on service is expected.

HT had on December 19 published a report about parents’ concern for their children’s wellbeing after the BMC school was shifted. This newspaper’s efforts to seek a view from BEST authorities remained futile.