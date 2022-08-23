BMC serves notices to eight buildings in Borivali to vacate within 7 days
Mumbai In the wake of a collapse of a four-storey building in Borivali (west) last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week issued notices to residents of eight buildings in the same ward to vacate their premises within seven days.
The BMC disconnected the water and electricity supply of the buildings after serving the notices, but a handful of residents have challenged the BMC notices in the Bombay high court (HC).
The eight buildings, declared dangerous and unfit for habitation by the civic body, include Laxmi Nivas , Trilok Kripa CHS, Khan Mansion, Sheetal Chhaya building (all in Borivali east) and Ram Nagar Trust building no.1 and 2, Pitru Chhaya building no.1 and Laxmi Niwas building (all in Borivali west).
The ground, first and second floor residents of Laxmi Niwas building on MG Cross Road, opposite GH High School, as well as those in Khan Mansion, are currently without water or electricity.
Ashit Mehta, a ground floor resident of Laxmi Nivas said, “There are two families residing in this building. It isn’t dangerous at all. The builder has eyed our property and declared it dangerous. Our audit report says that the building falls under the C2 category and is repairable. Nothing will happen for next 10 years. We have moved high court challenging the audit report.”
The BMC has three categories of old buildings (any structure older than 33 years): C1, which pertains to dangerous/ dilapidated buildings fit for demolition; C2-B, which are in need of extensive structural help; and C3 which refers to structures that can be repaired to stand for the next few years.
On August 19, wing A of Geetanjali Nagar came crashing down following which the civic body gave residents of wings B2 and B3 48 hours to demolish their buildings. No casualties were reported in the building collapse —the three families residing in the dangerous building had vacated it two hours prior to the collapse. All residents of the other wings were evacuated immediately after the collapse. Wing B1 was demolished by the BMC on August 20, after residents complained of vibrations, while residents of B2 and B3 have appointed a contractor to demolish their buildings.
“It is binding on the corporation to issue a notice to secretary and chairman to submit a structural audit report. We informed each member and asked them for suggestions and objections to be submitted in seven days,” assistant municipal commissioner (R central ward) Nivrutti Gondhali said.
In many instances societies submit an audit report which declares their building safe for habitation. With two contradictory audit reports, the BMC often refers the matter to a technical advisory committee (TAC), which then decides the category of the building. If a building is categorised as C1, and the residents don’t raise objections, the building is demolished as soon as it is vacated.
Dharmendra Kantharia, executive engineer, R (centra) ward said, “An area certificate is also issued to the occupier, flat owners or tenants for individual areas to be demanded from the developer. Thereafter, seven days are given for demolition. As far as private buildings are concerned, the residents have to look for their own alternate accommodation. We make arrangements in municipal schools for temporary accommodation.”
The issue of forceful eviction doesn’t arise because residents cannot stay in darkness once the electricity and water supply is disconnected, Kantharia said.
“These eight buildings were declared dangerous in April and the process itself takes time for residents to vacate. Given the recent building collapse in our ward, now is the time to vacate the eight buildings. We are not concerned with their issues with the builders. We are only concerned with the occupants’ safety. We do not want a repeat of Geetanjali Nagar society,” a civic official said.
