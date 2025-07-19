MUMBAI: Starting Saturday, Mumbai residents will be able to book cremation or burial slots at BMC-run facilities through a newly developed online platform called the Crematorium Management System. It is built on Geographic Information System (GIS) technology and implemented by the civic body’s public health and information technology departments. BMC starts online booking for cremation and burial services across Mumbai today

To ensure citizens without internet access are not excluded, the existing offline registration method at cremation and burial sites will continue to be available. After completing the registration process, users will receive a confirmation with a unique registration number. Users will receive SMS alerts to confirm bookings and to notify them of any changes, updates, or cancellations. In case a booking is not utilised, the time slot will be made available to other citizens through the system, ensuring better resource management.

The platform aims to streamline the planning process for families during difficult times, reducing confusion and wait times by improving coordination between citizens and crematorium staff. It is expected to bring greater transparency and efficiency to funeral arrangements in the city.

The online platform will enable citizens to register for cremation or burial services based on the location of the deceased, with options available within a five-kilometre radius or throughout Mumbai, depending on individual preferences. The system provides real-time information about availability at various BMC-run crematoriums and burial grounds. Users will also have the option to choose a site as per their religious or customary practices.

The Crematorium Management System will be accessible to citizens on the BMC’s official website, (https://portal.mcgm.gov.in), under the “Apply” section starting from July 19.