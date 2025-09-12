BMC to build four-lane underpass at JVLR to ease traffic, boost pedestrian safety

MUMBAI: In a major step to tackle traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety in Jogeshwari, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to construct a four-lane underpass at the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) junction. The project is modelled on the existing underpass at Metro Cinema in Marine Lines, aimed at easing vehicular movement and providing accident-free pedestrian crossings in the busy area. Mumbai, India - May 07, 2021: Traffic jam on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) near IIT Powai in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 07, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

The project has received administrative approval, and a consultant has been appointed to begin work soon. The underpass is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety, particularly during peak hours.

This decision was among several key outcomes of a high-level meeting held on Wednesday at BMC headquarters. Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani chaired the meeting, which was convened to address long-standing civic and infrastructure issues in the North West Lok Sabha constituency. Over 30 issues were deliberated.

One important announcement was the affiliation of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital with Cooper Hospital. A 12-bed intensive care unit (ICU) is already operational, with plans to expand it to 22 beds. Deputy municipal commissioner Sharad Ughade confirmed, “Eleven doctor positions were recently filled, boosting the hospital’s capacity to deliver better healthcare.”

Infrastructure and redevelopment projects featured prominently on the agenda. The long-pending Topiwala Market redevelopment is progressing, with shopkeepers expected to receive possession of their shops by June 2026. In addition, tenders for market redevelopments in Versova and Yari Road will be floated within a month. A review meeting for the Dattaji Salvi Market redevelopment is scheduled soon.

CBSE classes will soon be introduced in phases across BMC-run schools, a move aimed at improving academic standards and giving students more options, officials said.

The meeting also addressed civic concerns across wards. A new BMC K-West ward office will begin operations next month, offering better administrative access to residents. Plans to lay a new pipeline and enhance drainage near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East were discussed to tackle persistent monsoon waterlogging.

Other key issues discussed included the construction of a new bridge connecting Madh and Marve, the establishment of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Versova creek to improve environmental conditions, and building a new reservoir tank at Veravali to boost water supply in the locality.

The civic body is also set to crack down on unauthorised construction and commercial violations. MP Waikar said, “Structures in Dindoshi that flout the Kurar redevelopment pattern must face immediate demolition. Unlicensed establishments, including several OYO hotels, will also be strictly scrutinised. Hotels constructed on NESCO premises and their licences will be closely examined.”

Gagrani assured that permissions for repairing houses in Versova Koliwada would be granted soon, and a meeting with the Union Minister would be scheduled to discuss extending basic amenities to residents living in forest land areas. A land inspection for the proposed bridge over Andheri East-West subway is also planned.

Clarifying an important point, Gagrani said former mill workers will not be classified as hawkers and their interests will be protected. Waikar recommended a structural audit of old buildings in Scooter Colony, with redevelopment seen as the preferred long-term solution.

Lastly, permission to install an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Pepsi Godown site in Jogeshwari East is under active consideration, with a decision expected soon.

The meeting was attended by senior civic officials, including deputy municipal commissioners Sharad Ughade, Bhagyashree Kapse, and Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioners Ajay Patne, Nitin Shukla, Sunil Rathod, and department heads such as Dnyaneshwar Sawant, Vaibhav Bharadkar, and Altaf Pevekar, along with former corporators, political leaders, citizens, and party workers from the Mumbai North West constituency.