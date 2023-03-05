BMC to consider alternate plot for parking lot in Juhu

Strap: Other than for parking, nearly three-acre plot in Juhu Village can also be utilised to build banquet hall, auditorium, garage etc, say residents HT Image

Mumbai: Following public outcry on the underground parking lot to be constructed below Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now planning to shift the park to an alternate plot suggested by Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam and the citizens from the area.

HT (Feb 16) was the first to report on the residents’ objection to the proposed underground parking lot below the park.

Residents, especially architects from the group, on Friday submitted alternate plot suggestions for parking lot to Satam. Following which, he wrote a letter to BMC commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday about the same.

“I received requests and representations from residents including eminent urban planners and architects expressing their reservations on building the parking lot at the plot proposed by the civic body as it will lead to removal of huge trees in existing park,” said Satam.

Adding that he received various suggestions on the alternate sites, Satam proposed that plot bearing CTS no 201 of village Juhu adjoining the JVPD market, which is used by BMC as a garage, should be considered for building the parking lot. He also added that the three-acre-odd plot can also be utilised for other purposes of BMC such as creating a banquet hall, auditorium, garage, etc.

Confirming the development, P Velrasu, additional commissioner (projects), said, “The alternate plot suggested is a huge one. We have convened a meeting for this on Monday to see the DP (development plan) reservations and legal and technical suitability. We are open to stakeholder’s suggestions and will look into this option.” Velrasu added that more details on this decision will emerge post the meeting on Monday.

For almost a month, residents have been up in arms with BMC to not let the park go and had submitted a ‘comprehensive parking plan’ from the area, which could accommodate nearly 2,900 plus cars on the alternate plots owned by BMC in the vicinity to Pushpa Narsee Park. This plan was prepared by urban planners and architects to let BMC know that, if planned well, the park can be saved and a lot more parking space can also be made available at the same time.

Architect Samarth Das, one of the members who prepared the comprehensive plan, said, “We want BMC to know that there is so much of BMC space available in the vicinity that can be used as a parking lot. The CTS no. 201 site is a BMC-owned plot.”

“If they make a ground-plus-three and ground-minus-2 building here, it can accommodate 865 cars and yet have enough space to open a community hall, municipal clinic, municipal gym and also retain their existing BMC activities,” added Das.

Architect and local resident Nitin Killawala, said the idea to create a parking lot below a park was bizarre. “A policy should now be made that BMC should not touch parks and let the beautiful parks of the city remain as is. We are happy that MLA has considered our suggestions.”