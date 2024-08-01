BMC to distribute 1,658 tonnes of shadu clay to idol makers for green Ganesotsav

MUMBAI: In its active pursuit of a green Ganeshotsav, the BMC has this year offered substantial assistance to makers of eco-friendly idols. For the first time ever, all 25 BMC wards issued tenders for 1,658 tonnes of shadu clay, of which 458.63 tonnes have so far been distributed to artisans free of cost. Mumbai, India - July 30, 2024: Artist Nilesh Niwate is making eco-friendly Ganesh idols at his workshop in the Chinchpokli area of Mumbai. The BMC provides free space and shadu clay to artists who making eco-friendly Ganesh idols., in Mumbai, India, July 30, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“In compliance with the Central Pollution Control Board’s May 2020 order banning the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) in idol-making, the BMC aims to promote various types of eco-friendly idols, including tree Ganeshas and those made from shadu clay or paper. We are providing free shadu clay to idol makers this year to promote clay idols,” said Prashant Sapkale, deputy commissioner of Zone 2 and BMC coordinator of the Ganesh festival.

More than 500 idol makers demanded 679.46 tonnes of shadu clay from the BMC. E ward (covering Chinchpokli, Currey Road and Byculla), which has the most idol makers in the city, registered the highest demand of clay at 118 tonnes. The BMC has received around 790 applications for green idol-makers’ pandals, of which 501 have been approved.

To further promote environmentally conscious idol makers, the BMC plans to map their locations on Google Maps, making it easier for people to find and purchase eco-friendly idols. It is also considering a partnership with an online delivery service to offer home delivery of Ganesh idols within the city.

Nilesh Niwate, an idol maker and treasurer of the Shri Ganesh Murtikala Samitee in Mumbai, expressed support for the BMC initiative. “For the past six to seven years, we have been trying to encourage people to choose shadu clay idols over Plaster of Paris (POP) idols,” he said. “However, POP idols are more cost-effective so many people still prefer them. This year, with the support of the BMC, we can offer more affordable shadu clay idols.”

Niwate, who has been in the idol-making business since 2002, inherited the craft from his father. He stopped making POP idols ten years ago. Explaining the difference between shadu and POP idols, he said, “The cost of the materials is almost the same but the time required to make an idol is a significant factor. Creating a two-foot Ganesh idol from shadu clay takes about two and a half days while a POP idol maker can complete 15 idols in the same time. The higher cost of a shadu idol reflects this time investment.”

Niwate also emphasised the importance of timely implementation of the eco-friendly scheme, saying, “This year, the BMC has provided good facilities. However, if they start this initiative in late April or early May next year, more idol makers can benefit, and the objective will be better served.”

Meanwhile, environmentalists have expressed concern about the arrival of POP Ganesh idols in the Mumbai market from places like Pen, Kolhapur and other parts of Maharashtra. “Following the court order, the government has taken a step forward in promoting an eco-friendly Ganesh festival,” said Vidyadhar Walavalkar, founder of the Paryavaran Dakshata Manch. “Now it is time for devotees to do the same. If the demand for POP idols decreases, idol makers will also reconsider their use of POP. But this change will happen gradually, not all at once.”