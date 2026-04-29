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BMC to impose 10% water cut from May 15 amid El Nino concerns, low lake levels

Officials warned that even if the monsoon arrives on time, rainfall may not be consistent, making it necessary to conserve water in the pre-monsoon period

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:18 am IST
By Linah Baliga 
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Mumbai: The city will face a 10% water cut from May 15 as dwindling lake levels and fears of an erratic monsoon force the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation  (BMC) to tighten supply, civic chief Ashwini Bhide said on Tuesday. The move is aimed at stretching water stocks till at least mid-August, even if rains are delayed under El Nino conditions, Bhide said. 

BMC to impose 10% water cut from May 15 amid El Nino concerns, low lake levels

The civic body has also sought additional carry-over storage from the state. “This buffer stock is sourced from Bhatsa and Vaitarna lakes, with a request placed for 147 million cubic metres from Bhatsa and 90 million cubic metres from Vaitarna, taking the total to 237 million cubic metres,” she said. Bhide said that when the current storage is combined with the expected carry-over reserves and the reduced consumption due to the cut, the city ’s water supply can be sustained till August 17. 

“This timeline is particularly significant given the uncertainties posed by El Nino, as authorities aim to ensure that water availability remains stable until the monsoon fully sets in,” Bhide explained.

Last year, the city did not face a May water cut as the monsoon arrived early on May 7 and brought heavy rainfall, including over 200mm in a single day on May 27. However, similar 10% cuts were imposed in 2023 and 2024. Bhide said that given the impact of El Nino this year, it is necessary to ensure water availability until at least August 17. 

”These predictive tools are expected to provide alerts even before official IMD advisories, allowing authorities to plan more effectively,” Bhide told the media while reviewing BMC’s pre-monsoon preparedness.

She said the system will help anticipate heavy rainfall events in advance, enabling better planning and reducing the need for last-minute decisions such as sudden school closures.

 
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