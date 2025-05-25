Mumbai: The seventh and the final segment of Mumbai’s Coastal Road project — a 550-metre vehicular underpass connecting Prabhadevi to Worli — is set to open by the end of May. This final stretch will offer seamless entry onto the Coastal Road and enhance traffic flow and connectivity in the city. BMC to open last arm of Coastal Road before May end; fill up Amarsons parking lot

Fifteen days after the underpass opens, the Coastal Road itself will be accessible to traffic 24×7, with construction-related vehicular movement ceasing as the promenade nears completion.

“The underpass is ready, and we’ve approached the RTO for a formal opening date,” said an official from the Coastal Road department. “It will provide motorists coming from Prabhadevi and Dadar a direct route onto the Coastal Road via an entry point beneath Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road at Worli. The underpass merges into the Worli interchange, allowing vehicles to head either north towards the Bandra Sea Link or southwards.”

In the long term, the underpass will serve as a crucial connector between the Sewri-Worli link and the Coastal Road — part of the BMC’s larger vision of a high-speed network of arterial roads across the city.

Meanwhile, the Coastal Road’s seaside promenade is scheduled for completion by June 15, enabling round-the-clock traffic movement and eliminating the need for construction vehicles on the stretch.

In parallel, the BMC is also preparing to fill up the excavated pit at the site of the proposed underground parking lot near Amarsons Garden, behind Tata Garden. The two-level facility, designed to accommodate 246 cars, has faced strong opposition from residents of Breach Candy, who fear increased traffic congestion at entry and exit points in their locality.

“With the onset of the monsoon, there’s a risk of water accumulation in the pit due to high tides and heavy rains. This could turn it into a mosquito breeding ground,” said another Coastal Road official. “Since it appears the parking project will not proceed, we plan to refill the pit with the same material used for reclamation.”

Work on the parking structure has remained suspended since October following sustained resistance from local residents.