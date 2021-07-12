Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BMC to repair pipelines tomorrow: Water supply to be affected in these areas

Water supply will be affected from 10am to 10pm in the following areas: Juhu, Vile Parle, Santa Cruz, Khar and Andheri.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will on Tuesday carry out repair works on pipelines distributing water to some areas of Mumbai. During the exercise, residents of the concerned areas will see water supply being affected for 12 hours, from 10am to 10pm, as stated by the agency earlier.

The supply will be hit in the following areas as BMC undertakes the activity: Juhu, Vile Parle, Santa Cruz, Khar and Andheri.

“On July 13, from 10am to 10pm, water supply will be cut off in some areas, or will be done at low pressure. This one-day change is being made to streamline the water supply in these areas. We humbly request citizens to cooperate,” the civic body tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, BMC informed the residents of the exercise which, it said, was necessitated due to technical difficulties. In a statement, it said, “Technical difficulties had arisen in some areas of H-West, K-East and K-West in the western suburbs. In this connection, necessary technical measures are being taken to ensure smooth water supply. Under this, the water supply valve (butterfly valve) will be replaced on July 13, 2021. Due to this, water supply will be cut off or provided at low pressure.”

The task to replace the 1200mm diameter valve at the Bandra outlet of Part 2 of Veravalli Reservoir 3 will be undertaken during this 12-hour period. BMC, which is the richest civic body in Asia, regularly undertakes repair works to streamline water supply in various areas of the country’s financial capital.

