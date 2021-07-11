Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Water supply in western suburbs to be hit on Tuesday
mumbai news

Mumbai: Water supply in western suburbs to be hit on Tuesday

There will be no water supply or reduced water supply in parts of Juhu, Khar, Santacruz and Andheri on Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be undertaking repair work on pipelines distributing water to these areas
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:58 PM IST

In a statement released on Saturday, BMC said, “Technical difficulties had arisen in some areas of H-West, K-East and K-West in the western suburbs. In this connection, necessary technical measures are being taken to ensure smooth water supply. Under this, the water supply valve (butterfly valve) will be replaced on July 13, 2021. Due to this, water supply in Juhu, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Khar (West), Andheri (East and West) areas of H-West, K-East and K-West will be cut off or at low pressure on July 13, 2021.”

The task of replacing the 1,200-mm-diameter valve at Bandra outlet of part 2 of Veravalli Reservoir 3 will be undertaken by BMC on Tuesday between 10am and 10pm.

