Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) plan to convert six of its blood banks into Public-Private Partnership (PPP) units under the Civic Health Collaboration model has come under heavy criticism from health activists. Experts have alleged that the project amounts to a land grab and violates multiple public health policies. BMC’s plan to run blood banks under PPP faces fire for excess land allocation, policy breaches

The project, whose tender was floated on August 5, aims to convert three existing blood banks–Bhabha Municipal hospital in Bandra, Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, and Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali, to PPP units. The project also aims to start three new blood banks at the Bhabha civic hospital in Kurla, MT Agrawal hospital in Mulund, and the Bhagwati hospital in Borivli.

Activists have highlighted that far more land than required has been allocated for these blood banks, and that too at concessional rates. As per the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) norms, only around 150 sq. m is needed to set up a blood bank with a component separation facility, but the areas proposed by the BMC are significantly larger.

Initially, the Bandra Bhabha and Kurla Bhabha hospitals were allotted 196.87sq.m and 162.58sq.m respectively, but on October 8, the BMC released the updated land allotments in a corrigendum, and increased the area to 293sqm and 235sqm. The land allotments under the project also include 367.27 sq.m at MT Agarwal Hospital, 310.55 sq.m at Bhagwati Hospital, 248.88 sq.m at Rajawadi Hospital, and 226.49 sq.m at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali.

Ravi Duggal, health economist and activist said, “This is giving away public assets. If there is a minimum requirement that has been provided by the authorities, that must be given and not additional land. This is wrong and there is a possibility of misuse by the operators in providing the benefits expected out of them for the same.” Duggal added another point of concern alleging that once the BMC gives land or assets to a private party, the civic body does not oversee it or check for any negligence.

Another health activist, requesting anonymity, said, “The BMC always complains of not having enough land to open OPDs (out-patient departments) and other services including trauma units etc. If they hold on to this land and improve the services by providing the care that is necessary, it will be a lot more beneficial to the patients.”

Another key concern of activists is the absence of any clause mandating free blood for thalassemia, haemophilia, or sickle cell anaemia patients. The tender only states that such patients should be provided blood at concessional rates.

Jigar Kotecha, secretary of the Haemophilia Society (Mumbai chapter), said, “It is a mandate under central and state government to provide blood free of cost to all patients requiring treatment for blood-related diseases. The corporation is exploiting such patients who require help.”

According to an official in a BMC-run hospital, the tender also states that contractors can add additional tests and charge patients separately for those tests. The official said BMC hospitals usually provide only basic tests since advanced tests are expensive and would increase costs for patients. “These tests can often cost up to ₹2000 more for patients who will already be paying around ₹1,100 for a basic blood pouch,” said the official.

Chandrakant Pawar, chief medical superintendent of all peripheral hospitals in BMC, did not respond to texts or calls from HT.