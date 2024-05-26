BMS now called BCom, admissions to be based on Class 12 scores

MUMBAI: Students set to pursue a Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) degree will see a change in the name of the course from BMS to BCom (Management Studies), as ratified by a University of Mumbai (MU) circular on Friday evening, a day before admissions for the current year began. HT Image

The change comes in the wake of a request put forth to the university by several affiliated colleges which were reluctant to follow the All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) regulations. The circular also states that colleges that wish to continue calling the BMS programme by its old name need to obtain prior approval from the AICTE.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The change means that colleges which opt for the nomenclature BCom (Management Studies) will admit students to the first year (FY) degree course based on Class 12 scores. Those who wish to continue with the old name of BMS will admit students based on the scores of the common entrance test scheduled by the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell.

The circular mentions that the nomenclature change was based on recommendations by the Board of Deans and approved by both academic and management councils. It states that the BMS syllabus will continue under the new name starting from the academic year 2024-25.

In April, the Mumbai College Principals Federation wrote to the state government seeking changes in the nomenclature of professional courses like Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA). This request came after an AICTE notice that aimed to bring BBA, BMS and BCA programmes under its jurisdiction from the new academic year.

As per the mandate of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, AICTE regulates all professional courses in the country. The NEP regulator took a decision to begin regulating these undergraduate courses in regular colleges as well from the upcoming academic year. Principals opposed this decision ever since it was first announced by the AICTE chairman in November 2023 and formally announced in December. Currently, these courses are overseen by the University Grants Commission (UGC), and colleges need university approval to run them.

A principal of a South Mumbai college said, “We welcome MU’s decision, as this makes it easy for us to run BMS courses; otherwise, it was very difficult for us to get approval from AICTE.”

After getting the letter from the Principals Federation, the state government instructed universities across the state to make decisions benefiting students. As a result, the Savitribai Phule Pune University and other state universities can begin the process of changing course nomenclature.

T A Shiware, president of the Mumbai College Principals Federation, said, “We welcome the decision of MU, which helps thousands of students as well as hundreds of institutions, especially those in rural areas. Running BMS courses under AICTE norms is very difficult in rural areas.”

As per AICTE norms, the student-teacher ratio must be 1:30 as opposed to 1:40 mandated by state universities. To fulfil AICTE stipulations, colleges need to develop infrastructure as well as appoint more teachers. Additionally, fees are regulated by universities. However, after AICTE approval, colleges need to submit their fee proposal to the state-appointed Fee Regulatory Authority.

The Maharashtra State Unaided Colleges Association has also challenged the AICTE notice in the Bombay high court.