Body in bucket: Autopsy reveals 6-year-old girl was raped before murder

Thane: The preliminary investigation into the murder of a six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi has revealed that the child was raped, police officials said, adding that sections of rape and POCSO has been added in the FIR.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the suspect, a resident of Bihar, has been identified, and a team of police has been dispatched to his hometown. Deputy Commissioner of Police, N Dhavale said, “As per the primary postmortem report, we have added IPC section 376 (rape) and other sections of POCSO. The viscera of the victim has been preserved, and the final postmortem report is yet to come to get the information about the exact cause of death.”

The body of a six-year-old girl was found dumped inside a bucket in a locked room in Bhiwandi on Friday. The incident occurred in a chawl at Dhapasi Pada in the Fenegaon area, and it came to light after the residents complained of a foul smell and informed the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The room where the body was found has 10 rooms, and all were rusted and empty for a long time. We broke open the locked door and found the girl’s footwear first,” an officer from Bhiwandi police station said. “Later, we found a bucket which was covered with a lid. Upon opening the lid, we found the partially decomposed body of the girl. After completing panchnama, the body was sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem.”

The officer added that the suspect is around 30 to 35 years old and started staying at the chawl just one and a half months ago. “Only one woman has seen him twice. She has narrated his face for a sketch. The suspect is from Bihar, and a team has been sent to catch him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON