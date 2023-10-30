News / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman’s found in Ulhasnagar nullah

Woman’s found in Ulhasnagar nullah

ByNK Gupta
Oct 30, 2023 03:37 PM IST

The preliminary police probe has revealed that she may have been strangulated and her body dumped in a nullah.

A woman, aged between 25 to 30, was found dead in a nullah on Haji Malang Road under the jurisdiction of Hill Line police station and the preliminary police investigation has revealed she may have been strangulated and dumped there.

Police sources said that they were alerted by a villager about the dead body. The police fished out her body from the nullah, and sent it to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for post-mortem.

Police suspected that she was strangulated by someone. Police registered a case against an unknown person under the charge of murder. Further investigation is on.

Ranjit Dere, senior police inspector, at Hill Line police station, said, “We have formed five teams wherein one team is going through CCTV footage near the locality and another team is working on missing person information across the Thane commissionerate. We alerted local informers too.”

He further added that the identity of the woman was yet to be established. “During the scrutiny of the CCTV footage, we found two men along with her and are trying to identify them,” he said.

