Bomb threat at Google office in Pune, caller held in Hyderabad: Police

A call received about a suspected explosive device at office of Google at a commercial complex in Koregaon park late on Sunday pressed Pune police teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) into action.

Police officials later on Monday morning said a man claimed to be in an inebriated state, was later detained in Hyderabad for making the call which turned out to be a hoax.

According to Pune police, they received information about the call from Google office in Mumbai on Sunday at around 11pm. Later, a police team along with bomb detection squad checked the entire Google office premises located in Koregaon Park but no suspicious item was found. Thereafter, the concerned authority lodged a complaint with the Bandra Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai city.

The suspect, according to police, has been identified and is a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana state.

The accused was arrested from his house by Hyderabad police.

Amol Zende, DCP (Crime) Pune said, “Accused had made a hoax call on his dispute with his brother over property issue. His brother is working at Google office based in Pune, but a call is made to the Mumbai Google office. After we received information, we checked Google premises and found nothing suspicious.’’

A case regarding the same, has been registered at Bandra Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai city on Sunday night under sections 505 (1) (b) and 506(2) of the IPC and further investigation is going on.