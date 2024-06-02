Budget session to be delayed by a week

Mumbai: The budget session of the state legislature, which was scheduled to begin on June 10, is likely to be postponed by a week as most political parties will be busy during the second week of June. “Results of the Lok Sabha poll will be out on June 4 and most political parties will be busy around June 10 for the swearing-in ceremony. Besides, since the Election Commission has refused to lift the model code of code, there will be no cabinet meet. This will create problems for holding the session on time,” said a senior functionary of the state legislative assembly. The session will likely commence on June 16, said sources.

HT Image