Home / India News / Bulli Bai case: Mumbai Police arrest youth from Odisha
india news

Bulli Bai case: Mumbai Police arrest youth from Odisha

The accused, Neeraj Singh, is the fourth person to be arrested by the Mumbai Police, and the fifth overall.
Several of those arrested in the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals cases were young middle-class techies. (istockphoto)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 02:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Mumbai Police on Thursday made yet another arrest in connection with the Bulli Bai app case, in which hundreds of Muslim women were put up for ‘auction’ online earlier this month. The accused, Neeraj Singh, was arrested from Odisha by the cyber wing of the Mumbai Police's crime branch.

Also Read | Bulli Bai accused also involved in Sulli Deals: Police

According to the police, Singh was arrested after his involvement in the case surfaced in the course of the investigation, adding that he will brought to Mumbai soon.

Neeraj Singh is the fourth accused arrested in connection with case by the Mumbai Police, and the fifth overall. The prime accused, Niraj Bishnoi, was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6 from Jorhat in Assam. Following his arrest, Bishnoi, an engineering student, was suspended by his Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh-based college, where he was a second-year student.

 

