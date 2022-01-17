Bulli Bai accused also involved in Sulli Deals: Police

Mumbai The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Monday opposed the bail pleas of the three arrested in the Bulli Bai app case, stating that their investigation suggested that the accused were also involved in Sulli deals case. They said that further investigation needs to be conducted to ascertain their roles.

The Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch filed a reply before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra. The court has now posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

In its reply filed opposing the bail pleas of Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat, the police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused committed the crime with the help of Niraj Bishnoi, the person arrested by the Delhi police.

A team of Mumbai Police is already in Delhi to take custody of Bishnoi, who is alleged to be the creator of the ‘Bulli Bai’ app, and Omkareshwar Thakur who is believed to be the creator of ‘Sulli Deals’ app wherein photos of prominent Muslim women were used for auction.

The bail applications of Thakur and Bishnoi were already rejected by the Delhi Court, the Mumbai police informed the court.

“The accused have targeted women from a particular community. It needs to be investigated if anybody has inspired them and also if there are more accused involved in the matter. We need to find if they were paid to commit such crimes.”

They further added that the accused used names of people from the Sikh community to mislead people.

“Rawat operated eight Twitter accounts, one Instagram account and five Gmail accounts and Singh had seven Twitter accounts, one Instagram and Gmail account. The investigations regarding the same are pending,” said the reply of Cyber Cell police filed before the court.

It further said that some of these accounts have already been deactivated, deleted or suspended. So, to analyse the data further, the accused will be needed. “The investigation is at a primary stage as the process is complicated and lengthy,” it added.

Rawat, a resident of Uttarakhand, filed his bail plea through Sandeep Sherkhane, who argued on Monday for the bail. Sherkhane told the court, “Rawat was an innocent student, he had a very limited role. He had just followed a link and he was misguided and brainwashed. He is falsely implicated and made a scapegoat in the matter. He is a student whose whole career will be destroyed if he is kept with habitual criminals as his exams are also approaching.”

Meanwhile, Shivam Deshmukh and Aarti Deshmukh, who argued bail plea of Jha, a resident of Bihar who was studying in Bengaluru, said, “The main accused in the case is someone else from Delhi and the other accused are of different states and in no manner connected to them. He has been falsely implicated in the case and denies committing any such offence as alleged. He is from a respectable family and such overt acts are beyond imagination.”