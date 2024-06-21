Burglary at Anupam Kher’s office; film negatives, 4.15L cash stolen

MUMBAI: Two unidentified persons broke into the office of Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and stole the negatives of a film produced by his company and ₹4.15 lakh in cash, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night at the actor’s office on Veera Desai Road in the Amboli area, said an official. Anupam-Kher-sued-Gandhi-to-Hitler-producers-have-decided-to-take-a-legal-action-against-Anupam-Kher-who-refused-to-return-the-signing-amount-for-Gandhi-to-Hitler

The burglary came to light around 9.45 on Thursday morning when the office staff arrived and found the locks broken, the officer said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Kher himself narrated the incident in posts on his official X handle and Instagram page.

“Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn’t break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which was in a box. Our office has filed an FIR,” the 69-year-old actor wrote in Hindi, without mentioning the name of the film whose negatives were stolen.

Suryakant Bangar, assistant commissioner of police (Amboli division) said that they have registered an FIR under section 380 (theft by servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The police officer said that they were investigating the case and scanning through the CCTV footage to identify the robbers as they were being seen sitting inside an autorickshaw along with the safe.

“We cannot confirm how much was robbed but we are investigating the case,” said Bangar.