MUMBAI: A 32-year-old woman was killed and another was severely injured after a car driven by a 16-year-old boy hit them in Nalasopara on Wednesday evening. The deceased, who worked as a house help, succumbed to her injuries late that night.

The incident took place in the Dattanagar locality in Nalasopara East, where the speeding car driven by the minor hit the women head-on. The Tulinj police detained the 16-year-old and registered a case against the vehicle owner for allowing the minor to drive. (HT)

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The incident took place in the Dattanagar locality in Nalasopara East, where the speeding car driven by the minor hit the women head-on. The Tulinj police detained the 16-year-old and registered a case against the vehicle owner for allowing the minor to drive.

The deceased was identified as Shreya Misal (32) and the injured as Pragati More (36), both residents of Nagindas Pada in Nalasopara East. They were returning home after work when at 4:30 pm, a speeding grey Eeco car (MH 48 CT 6433) coming from the opposite direction rammed into them.

Passersby immediately rushed them to Rakiya Hospital in Nagindas Pada where Misal was pronounced dead at 9:45 pm. More is still undergoing treatment.

In addition to detaining the minor driver, Tulinj police booked the car’s owner and its designated driver for allowing the teenager to drive, which resulted in death by negligence. The case was registered under sections 106(1), 125(b), 281, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 184, 181(4), and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Misal’s husband, Shrikant, a hawker, alleged that beer bottles were found in a crate inside the car. “Our two children lost their mother because a youngster wanted to have fun for a few hours,” he said. “The police are not ready to tell us anything about the accused which makes it clear that they want to protect him and his parents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Misal’s husband, Shrikant, a hawker, alleged that beer bottles were found in a crate inside the car. “Our two children lost their mother because a youngster wanted to have fun for a few hours,” he said. “The police are not ready to tell us anything about the accused which makes it clear that they want to protect him and his parents.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police officers said the vehicle transported alcohol to beer bars and liquor godowns where the teenager worked as a helper. According to Vijay Jadhav, senior inspector at Tulinj police station, the designated driver was busy with a transaction after delivering alcohol cartons to a shop when the vehicle needed to be moved because it was obstructing traffic.

“Since the driver was busy, the teenager tried to move the vehicle a few feet. Instead of pressing the brake, he accidentally pressed the accelerator, causing the accident,” Jadhav said.

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After his detention, the teenager was remanded to the Bhiwandi children’s home, while the vehicle owner and designated driver were issued notices of appearance.