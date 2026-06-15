Minor behind wheel of vehicle mowing down Delhi traffic cop: Police

New Delhi: A day after a 39-year-old Delhi Traffic Police head constable was killed after an allegedly speeding mini goods carrier ran over him on the Ring Road outside Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) in north Delhi, police on Sunday said the four-wheeler was driven by a 16-year-old boy in violation of the minimum driving age of 18. Police apprehended the teenager from the spot and impounded the vehicle. (Representative photo)

Police apprehended the teenager from the spot and impounded the vehicle. “The owner of the vehicle has been identified as a resident of outer Delhi. Police are searching him. The owner will be booked for allowing a minor to drive a vehicle,” said a senior police officer, aware of the development.

According to the officer, the teenager initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that the head constable, identified as Anil Kumar Yadav, was first hit by a two-wheeler being triple-ridden and due to the impact of the hit, the head constable fell on the road and came under the goods vehicle.

“The story he cooked up fell flat when we checked the CCTV cameras installed around the spot, clearly showing the head constable being hit by the goods carrier. The boy was confronted with the CCTV footage after which he admitted that the vehicle he was driving hit and ran over the policeman, causing him serious injuries that claimed his life,” the officer said.

“The goods carrier was returning to Rohini after delivering plastic material in Faridabad,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Nishant Gupta said that the accident took place around 5pm on Saturday when the head constable was on duty in the area. He was rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Yadav was posted in the Kotwali traffic circle 20 days ago. Originally from the Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan, Yadav joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2008. He is survived by his wife and two sons.