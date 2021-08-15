Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Car outside MLA Surve’s office loaded with crackers, not explosives, says Mumbai Police
Car outside MLA Surve’s office loaded with crackers, not explosives, says Mumbai Police

According to Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order), the sumo jeep found near Surve’s office was checked and identified
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:29 PM IST

The Dahisar police on Saturday found a suspicious car loaded with firecrackers parked outside Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Prakash Surve’s office in Dahisar.

According to Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (law and order), the sumo jeep found near Surve’s office was checked and identified. On further investigation, the police found that the vehicle had been loaded with firecrackers.

Patil said that the owner of the vehicle was identified as M Bobde who stays in a nearby building. “The officers found the Paytm QR code sticker on the vehicle and got the number of the owner after scanning it. He was then called to the police station,” said Patil, adding that the owner claimed that he sells firecrackers on the road and due to rains he had kept the firecrackers in the vehicle.

“We will verify all the angles though and take legal action against the owner of the vehicle,” added Patil.

Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police(North) said, “The owner of the vehicle has been selling firecrackers in Dahisar for the last eight-nine years. He could not keep the firecrackers at his home as water had entered his home. So he kept them in his car. No suspicious intent has been found till now.”

