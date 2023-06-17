Car passenger, garbage truck driver killed in separate accidents in Kandivali

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old car passenger and a driver of a garbage truck were killed in two separate road accidents in Kandivali East on Thursday.

While the car passenger was killed after the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree in Thakur village, the driver of the garbage truck was killed in the crash after he hit a road divider on the Western Express Highway near Akurli Metro Station.

The car passenger, Sahil Kajve, was on a joyride with a friend and neighbour Nova Fernandes, when the latter lost control of the car and crashed into a tree in Kandivali East, around 8.30pm on Thursday, said an officer attached to the Samta Nagar police station.

Sahil’s father, Sunil Kajve, 50, who works in Mahindra and Mahindra, told the police that his son, who was studying in HK Pharmacy College, and Fernandes had been friends for years, as both the families lived in the same building, Dattani Park Apartments, in Thakur Village.

On Thursday after dinner, Sahil told him that he was going to meet Fernandes in the building premises and left the house around 8.20pm, Sunil informed the police. At 9.47pm, he received a call from an acquaintance saying that Sahil had met with an accident and had been taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West.

At the hospital, Sunil was told by the doctors that Sahil had died at 10.10pm as he had suffered severe injuries. Fernandes, who had sustained severe injuries on his leg, was admitted to the hospital.

Witnesses to the accident, Satish Solanki and Rajesh Jadhav, told the police that they were chatting by the road when they saw the four-wheeler speeding. Solanki said that the car suddenly started zigzagging and crashed into a tree.

“When we approached the car, we saw the passenger was injured and unconscious. The driver asked us to call his mother from his mobile phone and inform her about the accident,” said Solanki.

The Samta Nagar police have registered a case of death due to negligence under section 304A of the India Penal Code against Fernandes.

The second accident took place on Western Express Highway in Kandivali around 5.45am on Thursday. According to Naviz Shaikh, 30, cleaner of the garbage truck, driver Sarfuddin Shaikh, 34, and he were on their third round of garbage collection from Gorai dumping ground to Mankhurd dumping ground when Shaikh lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a divider.

Due to the speed of the vehicle, it skidded for around 40 meters before coming to a halt. However, due to the impact of the crash, the steering wheel hit Shaikh in the chest.

Naviz, who suffered superficial injuries, called the police emergency number and with the help of locals and the police, rushed Shaikh to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

