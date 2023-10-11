Car runs over woman on WEH; driver flees after admitting her to hospital

Mumbai: A 52-year-old woman died recently after an unknown speeding car knocked her down while she was crossing the Western Express Highway (WEH). The unknown car driver, who admitted the victim to a hospital and fled, has been booked in the matter.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday in front of Sai Prasad Hotel near Gundavali metro station on WEH when the victim, Bhagyashri Daripkar, was trying to cross the road.

Daripkar fell unconscious after the vehicle dragged her for a couple of minutes, eyewitnesses told the police, adding that the driver of the car and the passersby then took her to the Trauma Care Hospital in the same car.

The victim’s nephew, Swapnil Yadav, told the police, “After providing first aid, the doctors of Trauma Care told me that there were no vacant beds in that hospital. We then took her to Nanavati Hospital for further treatment. She succumbed to her injuries around 10pm on the same day.”

Two persons, who were at the restaurant when the accident occurred, brought Daripkar to the hospital. They told the police that she had sustained a severe injury on the back of her head, her ears were bleeding, and her legs were stuck in the wheel of a white car.

Meanwhile, the police have booked the unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 134 (A) (criminal action for any injury or death), and 134 (B) (abetting an assault) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

