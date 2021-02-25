Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation underway
Car with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's house, investigation underway

A Mahindra Scorpio was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', Ambani's residence, and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team reached the spot immediately, said Chaitanya Siriprolu, deputy commissioner of police, Mumbai.
A car with gelatin, an explosive material, was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.

"Police teams found that it was not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on," he said.

