Case against 3 persons in Navi Mumbai for duping investors of ₹52 lakh

The accused, from Uran area in Navi Mumbai, accepted deposits from the four victims between January and April this year while promising to get their money doubled in 30 days, the official from Uran police station said. HT Image

According to the official, the accused operated the investment business without due permission from the government and the Reserve Bank of India.

Following a complaint by the victims, the police registered offences on Wednesday against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, he added.