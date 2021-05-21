Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Case filed against captain of barge P305 that sank off in Arabian sea
mumbai news

Case filed against captain of barge P305 that sank off in Arabian sea

As many as 49 lives were lost when barge P305 sank in the Arabian sea near Mumbai during Cyclone Tauktae.
Reported by Manish Pathak | Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 09:37 AM IST
People who were stranded at sea aboard barge P305 due to Cyclone Tauktae exit the INS Kochi after they were rescued by the Indian Navy, at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.(Reuters Photo)

The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case against the captain of the barge which sank in the Arabian sea during Cyclone Tauktae. As many as 49 lives were lost in the incident that took place on Monday. The captain was booked on the basis of the complaint of rescued barge chief engineer Rahman Shaikh.

Mumbai's Yellow Gate police station registered the case under sections 304(II) (an act done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read: 11 more bodies recovered, search on for 47 after cyclone sank barge off Mumbai

“We have registered a complaint against the captain and others on the basis of a statement given by chief engineer Rahman Shaikh. He has complained that alert was issued by the meteorological department but it was not taken seriously by the captain and other people concerned who should have taken the alert seriously and move the barge to a safer place," said joint commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre Patil (Law and Order).

According to Afcons Infrastructure, which leads the consortium that had chartered the barge, the captain of P305 chose to stay in the sea along with his crew despite receiving instructions to return to the Mumbai harbour in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

The Indian Navy and the coast guard have so far rescued 186 crew members and recovered 49 bodies. Search operation for the 37 missing persons entered its fifth day on Friday. Out of the missing members, 26 are from P305 and 11 are crew members of a tug boat, Varaprada, which too went missing during the cyclone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arabian sea mumbai cyclone tauktae
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP