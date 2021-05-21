Case filed against captain of barge P305 that sank off in Arabian sea

The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a case against the captain of the barge which sank in the Arabian sea during Cyclone Tauktae. As many as 49 lives were lost in the incident that took place on Monday. The captain was booked on the basis of the complaint of rescued barge chief engineer Rahman Shaikh.

Mumbai's Yellow Gate police station registered the case under sections 304(II) (an act done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read: 11 more bodies recovered, search on for 47 after cyclone sank barge off Mumbai

“We have registered a complaint against the captain and others on the basis of a statement given by chief engineer Rahman Shaikh. He has complained that alert was issued by the meteorological department but it was not taken seriously by the captain and other people concerned who should have taken the alert seriously and move the barge to a safer place," said joint commissioner of police Vishwas Nangre Patil (Law and Order).

According to Afcons Infrastructure, which leads the consortium that had chartered the barge, the captain of P305 chose to stay in the sea along with his crew despite receiving instructions to return to the Mumbai harbour in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

The Indian Navy and the coast guard have so far rescued 186 crew members and recovered 49 bodies. Search operation for the 37 missing persons entered its fifth day on Friday. Out of the missing members, 26 are from P305 and 11 are crew members of a tug boat, Varaprada, which too went missing during the cyclone.