Mumbai: Two Navy officials, including an auditor, have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly demanding a bribe from a naval personnel to resolve issues related to his pending Leave Travel Concession (LTC) claim and avoid recovery proceedings. CBI books 2 Navy officials over alleged bribe demand

The accused have been identified as A Anand, an auditor, and Agrawal, an assistant accounts officer with the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Navy). The agency registered the FIR on May 30 following a complaint by a naval personnel.

According to the complaint, the officer had availed LTC in 2025 for travel between Mumbai and his native place, Rohtak, and later submitted a reimbursement claim through official channels. While the claim was processed, around ₹8,000 remained pending.

The complainant alleged that Anand contacted him on WhatsApp and asked him to visit the PCDA office, claiming there were issues with the LTC claim.

During a meeting at the office in February, Anand allegedly warned that recovery proceedings could be initiated unless money was paid to resolve the matter. He allegedly demanded ₹20,000 in cash. Anand then introduced him to Agrawal and both officials insisted that the money was meant for higher authorities, pressuring him to arrange the amount.

The complainant alleged that after he refused, the demand was reduced to ₹15,000 and then ₹12,000. Anand allegedly suggested transferring the money via UPI. The FIR states that the complainant eventually received the pending ₹8,000 but continued to receive calls from the accused officials despite repeatedly refusing to pay any bribe.

Subsequently, he approached the CBI on May 29. The agency said it verified the allegations in the presence of independent witnesses before registering a case the following day. The FIR names Anand, Agrawal and unknown officials of the PCDA (Navy), Mumbai, under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.