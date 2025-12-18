MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against unknown cyber fraudsters for cheating a woman of ₹1.86 crore by posing as CBI officials and threatening to arrest her in a fabricated money-laundering case. CBI books cyber fraudster who duped woman of ₹ 1.86 crore

According to the CBI, the fraudster contacted the complainant, a resident of Kerala, over the phone last year and falsely claimed that her bank account with a public sector bank in Mumbai was linked to money-laundering transactions. He warned her that she could be arrested and that her children would lose their jobs if she did not settle the case.

The fraud further threatened her claiming that all her bank accounts would also soon be frozen. Acting under fear and pressure,the complainant allegedly transferred ₹35 lakh on September 17, ₹16 lakh on September 18, ₹1.10 crore on September 20, and ₹25.60 lakh on September 26. In total, she transferred nearly ₹1.86 crore to accounts provided by the fraudster, she told the police.

When she could no longer reach the frauds and realised she had been duped, she approached the Kerala police, and a case was registered on September 28, 2024. She then later approached the Kerala High Court too.

CBI officials suspect that the money was routed through multiple accounts, including one in the name of a computer firm. They believe these accounts could be mule accounts operated by the fraudster. The CBI is now tracing the money trail to identify those behind the scam.

The case was registered on November 24 for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, following directions issued by the Kerala High Court on May 30.