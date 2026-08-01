CBI books ex-defence ministry official, wife in 3.05 crore DA case

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Lieutenant Colonel D Sharma, who was formerly posted with the Department of Defence Production and Supplies in the Defence Ministry in Delhi, and his wife, Colonel K Bali, alleging they amassed assets worth ₹3.05 crore that were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

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The case, registered last Thursday under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, alleges that the couple illicitly enriched themselves between July 1, 2024, and December 19, 2025. According to the CBI’s First Information Report (FIR), the alleged disproportionate assets were around 320% of their known sources of income during the check period.

During this period, Sharma, who was on deputation from the Army, served as deputy planning officer (International Cooperation and Exports) in the Department of Defence Production and Supplies of the Defence Ministry.

The disproportionate assets case stems from findings made during an earlier CBI bribery investigation against Sharma and others, in which an FIR was registered on December 19, 2025. The agency had alleged that Sharma was involved in corrupt activities while serving as deputy planning officer and had informed his wife, who was then posted in Rajasthan, about the receipt of a bribe.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, the CBI laid a trap and allegedly recovered ₹3 lakh in illegal gratification from Sharma’s possession. Searches at his residence on December 19, 2025, also led to the alleged seizure of ₹2.23 crore in cash, besides property documents, watches, foreign currency and various electronic items. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, the CBI laid a trap and allegedly recovered ₹3 lakh in illegal gratification from Sharma’s possession. Searches at his residence on December 19, 2025, also led to the alleged seizure of ₹2.23 crore in cash, besides property documents, watches, foreign currency and various electronic items. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complaint filed by a CBI inspector, scrutiny of the seized material, including financial records and investment documents, revealed that the couple had allegedly amassed illicit wealth of ₹3.05 crore during the check period against likely savings of only ₹44.57 lakh. The agency alleged that the accused failed to satisfactorily account for the excess assets.

The complaint states that the alleged acts of Sharma and Bali constitute offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.