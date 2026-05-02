CBI books IRS officer, his wife in 4.57-cr disproportionate assets case

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 27 booked a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth ₹4.57 crore during his service period from April 2018 to May 2025. His wife, also an IRS officer, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the period under CBI scrutiny, Amit Singal was the additional director general of the Directorate General of Tax Services, CBIC, New Delhi, while his wife, Anupama Singla, was the commissioner of Income Tax, CBDT, New Delhi. (HT)

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During the period under CBI scrutiny, Amit Singal was the additional director general of the Directorate General of Tax Services, CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs), New Delhi, while his wife, Anupama Singla, was the commissioner of Income Tax, CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes), New Delhi.

The agency’s Mumbai unit booked Singal for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets and his wife for abetting his activities based on a complaint filed on April 1 by a CBI inspector working at its anti-corruption branch in Chandigarh.

The First Information Report (FIR) alleged that the irregular activities took place in Maharashtra and New Delhi, and that Singal’s assets were 139.15 percent disproportionate to his known income sources.

The case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to a public servant intentionally enriching himself illicitly during his term in office, and the other accused abetting that offence.

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{{^usCountry}} “The complaint discloses intentional illicit enrichment by Amit Kumar Singal and the allegations against him and his wife will be investigated as per law,” a CBI official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The complaint discloses intentional illicit enrichment by Amit Kumar Singal and the allegations against him and his wife will be investigated as per law,” a CBI official said. {{/usCountry}}

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