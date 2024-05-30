CBI files case against army officer and clerk for corruption

Mumbai: The CBI has filed a case against an Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel and a former Havildar/clerk from the Southern Command, Pune, for alleged corruption. They are accused of seeking undue favours from job aspirants, including expediting selection processes and unit assignments. The investigation follows a complaint from an agency official and covers charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and obtaining undue advantage. The alleged misconduct occurred in 2021, with the former Havildar/clerk previously under scrutiny in a bribery case. In November 2021, the CBI investigated a complaint regarding the undue advantage sought by two accused persons, including the Havildar, for expediting posting formalities for a Multi-Tasking Staff position. A subsequent probe revealed purported irregularities in recruitment processes, with the Lieutenant Colonel accused of modifying Standard Operating Procedures to favour candidates. The Havildar allegedly received ₹80,000 from a candidate for unit assignment, sharing a portion with the Lieutenant Colonel. Initial investigations suggest a conspiracy between them to solicit and share undue advantages from candidates.

HT Image