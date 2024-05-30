 CBI files case against army officer and clerk for corruption | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
CBI files case against army officer and clerk for corruption

ByAbhishek Sharan
May 30, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The CBI has filed a case against an Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel and a former Havildar/clerk from the Southern Command, Pune, for alleged corruption. They are accused of seeking undue favours from job aspirants, including expediting selection processes and unit assignments

Mumbai: The CBI has filed a case against an Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel and a former Havildar/clerk from the Southern Command, Pune, for alleged corruption. They are accused of seeking undue favours from job aspirants, including expediting selection processes and unit assignments. The investigation follows a complaint from an agency official and covers charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and obtaining undue advantage. The alleged misconduct occurred in 2021, with the former Havildar/clerk previously under scrutiny in a bribery case. In November 2021, the CBI investigated a complaint regarding the undue advantage sought by two accused persons, including the Havildar, for expediting posting formalities for a Multi-Tasking Staff position. A subsequent probe revealed purported irregularities in recruitment processes, with the Lieutenant Colonel accused of modifying Standard Operating Procedures to favour candidates. The Havildar allegedly received 80,000 from a candidate for unit assignment, sharing a portion with the Lieutenant Colonel. Initial investigations suggest a conspiracy between them to solicit and share undue advantages from candidates.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
