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CBI raids in Maha, Gujarat in 232-crore bank fraud cases

The searches were conducted at the residences of directors and offices of M/s R L Jewels Ltd and M/s Ashapura Garments Ltd

Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 08:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday searched multiple locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat in connection with two bank fraud cases involving an alleged loss of nearly 232 crore to public sector banks, recovering documents and digital evidence during the operation.

CBI raids in Maha, Gujarat in ₹232-crore bank fraud cases
CBI raids in Maha, Gujarat in ₹232-crore bank fraud cases

The searches were conducted at the residences of directors and offices of M/s R L Jewels Ltd and M/s Ashapura Garments Ltd.

The first case was registered on a complaint by State Bank of India against R L Jewels Ltd, its directors and unknown public servants over an alleged fraud of 103.58 crore. Investigators alleged the accused misappropriated and diverted bank funds through accounts with other banks and falsified financial records.

The second case stems from a complaint by Canara Bank against Ashapura Garments Ltd, its directors, unknown public servants and private persons over an alleged 128.23-crore fraud involving a bank consortium led by the lender.

According to the CBI, the company and its directors allegedly diverted credit facilities sanctioned for textile operations into unrelated businesses, including high-value transactions involving steel, aluminium and coal.

 
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