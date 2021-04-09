Home / Cities / Mumbai News / CBI records statements of Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
Deputy commissioner of police Raju Bhujbal was also summoned by the central agency on Thursday and CBI was recording his statements till the time of going to press.
By Manish Pathak, Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 06:25 AM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday recorded the statements of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sanjay Patil and suspended officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the corruption allegations made by the ex-top cop against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Deputy commissioner of police Raju Bhujbal was also summoned by the central agency on Thursday and CBI was recording his statements till the time of going to press.

In his statement, Singh submitted the printout of Patil’s chat with him, in which the ACP mentioned meeting Deshmukh, said a CBI official.

CBI had also summoned advocate Jaishri Patil on Thursday to record her further statement, but she couldn’t appear as she had to attend the hearing of the appeal filed by Maharashtra government and Deshmukh, challenging the Bombay high court (HC) order which directed the central agency to conduct preliminary inquiry into the corruption allegations. “Singh has also handed over some other documents as evidence. As of now, we have recorded statements of Jaishri Patil, Singh, Patil and Vaze, and are investigating further,” the official said.

Patil, whose statements were recorded on Wednesday too, said she will be visiting the Defence Research and Development Organisation guest house on Friday to give CBI her statement.

Meanwhile, the CBI moved the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, seeking direction to the NIA to share the records related to the investigation into the Antilia explosives case. The court will hear the plea on Friday.

