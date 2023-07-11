CBI books private firm for causing 60-cr loss to private bank

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently registered a cheating case against a private firm for allegedly causing a loss of over ₹59 crore to a private bank .

The agency registered the case as a complaint from the bank , Mumbai, against the firm and its directors. The private firm is involved in the business of ship-breaking and metal trade.

The accused firm’s loan account, which was set up in 2009 at the bank, had turned into a Non- Performing Asset (NPA) in December 2017, with an outstanding balance of ₹59.85 crore. The firm was accused of diverting the loan proceeds to other firms and persons, CBI sources said.

“This company, which was engaged in the business of ship breaking and trading in metal scrap, had approached the Bank in Mumbai, and the first sanction of credit facilities was given to the company in October 2009,” a CBI official said. “The credit limits were renewed or enhanced periodically,” the official said.

The bank’s complaint alleged that the working capital funds availed from the bank were fraudulently diverted to the bank accounts of various companies and persons, which are related parties or shell companies which caused a loss to the tune of ₹59.85 crore to the bank, the official said.

The subsequent forensic audit conducted on the account revealed many alleged irregularities including fictitious sale transactions with related entities and inflation of sales proceeds, the official said.

