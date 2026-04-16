CBSE schools score 96.66% pass percentage in state

MUMBAI: Schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Maharashtra have recorded a pass percentage of 96.66% in the Class 10 exams for the academic year 2025–26. Noida, India-April 15, 2026:Students celebrate their results in the CBSE Class 10 board exam, at Amity International School Sector 44, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The New Delhi-based board on Wednesday announced that the pass percentage for girls was 97.35% and for boys 96.01%. That’s a total 128,933 students who passed, of the 134,083 who took the exam.

Surabhi Ranade, from Indo Scot Global School and Junior College, Thane, is a topper among students in Mumbai and the MMR. Her result: 99.2%. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all my teachers. Their belief in me played a huge role in helping me achieve this score.” Ranade aspires to clear the JEE and become an engineer.

Another the top scorer, Dhaval Sawant from Ryan International School, Kandivali, scored 99.04%. “The questions were more competency-based, and I prepared for this through online resources and guidance from my teachers. I always try to stay positive, which helped throughout my studies,” said Sawant, who plans to prepare for the JEE, to pursue industrial engineering.