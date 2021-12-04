Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Central railway services between Kalyan-Kasara delayed due to foggy conditions
Central railway services between Kalyan-Kasara delayed due to foggy conditions

There was a point failure at Kalyan station and also due to the foggy weather there was bunching of trains, delaying the services by 30 minutes.
Bunching of local trains on slow and fast tracks resulted in commuters choosing to walk along the tracks during the morning peak hour. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 05:46 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar

The Central railway services were delayed by 30 minutes between Kalyan to Kasara railway stations due to foggy conditions and a point failure at Kalyan station around 6:30 am on Saturday morning.

This led to bunching of local trains on slow and fast tracks, resulting in stranded commuters choosing to walk along the tracks during the morning peak hour. Railway officials claimed the services had been normalised after 10 am.

“ There was a point failure at Kalyan station and also due to the foggy weather there was bunching of trains. Due to this the services were delayed by 30 minutes. The services were back to normal after 10 am,” said an officer from Central Railway, who did not wish to be named.

