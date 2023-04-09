Vertical shades of green at CR stations

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has identified at least 15 railway stations on both main and harbour lines to set up vertical gardens. At present, ornamental gardens, flowering plantations and even vegetables are grown next to the tracks between two stations on railway land.

According to CR officials, these vertical and horticulture gardens will be positioned in and around concourse areas, which are among the busiest areas at a railway station as it connects foot over bridges used by commuters to reach platforms.

“This is part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme under which railway stations will undergo a revamp. These vertical gardens will not only improve the aesthetics of stations but will also elevate the green quotient,” said a CR official.

The railway stations identified for these vertical gardens are Sandhurst Road, Wadala, Kurla, Parel, Matunga, Diva, Mumbra, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Chinchpokli, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Byculla and Vidyavihar.

Once contract is awarded, these vertical gardens will be developed within a year at the cost of around ₹14.72 crore. CR authorities will discuss the designs and drawings and future course of action at a meeting that will be held on April 12.

“The railways should ensure that the pots placed for holding plants don’t end up becoming spittoons. Thorough maintenance should be ensured,” said S Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

Even as existing city railway stations are being upgraded and redeveloped phase wise, Mumbai received additional funds to improve and further upgrade more stations starting April under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The funds will be at par with the requirement of the new stations identified. Indian Railways has nationally identified 1,275 railway stations under this scheme.

The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for physically challenged, sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, roof plazas as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres.

Meanwhile, CR had earlier planned to plant ornamental plants and saplings at more than 100 locations around 40 suburban and non-suburban stations in Mumbai where land is available. The move will not only beautify the area, but also save the land parcel from encroachments. They had sought help from NGOs, social organisations and corporates for beautification of railway lands.