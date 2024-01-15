Mumbai: The traffic police has issued challans to 120 motorists for halting on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu to click selfies and photos within two days of its inauguration. Though authorities agree that this could be a temporary phenomenon, they do not want to take any chances as the speed limit on the bridge is 100 kmph, leaving enough scope for untoward incidents. Challan issued to 120 motorists for stopping on MTHL

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which owns the bridge, has already urged the traffic police to take punitive action against violators. “We have brought the matter to the notice of the traffic police and asked them to monitor the situation and prevent motorists from stopping on Atal Setu,” said a senior official from MMRDA.

Around 25,000 vehicles have plied on the MTHL since its inauguration on January 12. Though ‘No Stopping’ signs are present on the bridge, the MMRDA has posted several videos and pictures on social media showing vehicles parked on the service road. The bridge has also witnessed an influx of individuals treating it as a scenic stopover rather than a transit route, despite the imposition of a speed limit and clear regulations.

“We understand that the Atal Setu is a new highway. But flouting rules is not acceptable, and action can be taken as and when we receive complaints. The traffic police is present on this sea bridge,” said transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.

“Maharashtra saw a drop in accident fatalities by around 2% in 2023, which is a good sign. This year, we will be intensifying our drives during the Road Safety fortnight starting January 15,” he noted.

M Ramkumar, additional commissioner of police (traffic) said that traffic cops were issuing challans manually to commuters who halted on the MTHL. “We are issuing challans for violation of ‘no parking’ rules, as vehicles are not allowed to stop on the bridge,” he said. The traffic police is also awaiting access to CCTV camera footage to issue challans to motorists who were caught violating no parking rules on camera, he added.

Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic) said that strict action would be taken against motorists for halting on the MTHL, including registration of offences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Traffic control branch of Mumbai police appeals all motorists not to stop their vehicles and get down on Atal Setu. By doing so, these people are putting their own lives as well as of other motorists in danger. We have informed the MMRDA to put up ‘No Stopping No Halting; boards on the bridge,” said Padwal.