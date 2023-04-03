Chandrapur police file FIR against 3 for tying worker to tractor, thrashing him

NAGPUR: The Chandrapur police have booked three persons on charges of thrashing a man in Bramhapuri tehsil of Chandrapur district on Monday after a video in which the victim was seen tied to a tractor went viral on social media. Police inspector of Bramhapuri Sudhakar Ambhore said as the work to lay the pipeline was underway, a group of villagers caught Jagdale allegedly harassing a woman. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Police said the incident took place in the district’s Belgaon village on Saturday and was allegedly triggered by allegations that the victim, Rahul Jagdale, had harassed a woman from the village. Rahul Jagdale had come to the village with some more people from Maharashtra’s Beed district as labourers to work on a water supply construction project.

Contractor Bhagwant Jagtap who got the project for laying the pipeline for the public tap water was from Beed 500km away and got people from his district. Rahul Jagdale was among them.

Police inspector of Bramhapuri Sudhakar Ambhore said as the work to lay the pipeline was underway, a group of villagers caught Jagdale allegedly harassing a woman.

When the woman’s family heard about it, they thrashed Jagdale to punish him. Someone recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone and put it out. In the video, Jagdale is mercilessly beaten up and threatened.

Based on a complaint filed by the contractor, a case was registered and further probe has been initiated, police inspector Ambhore said.

“We have registered a case” under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault or use of criminal force) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against Dinesh Awsare, Nilesh Awsare and Ganesh Awsare for the attack. Further investigation is on in this regard, he said.